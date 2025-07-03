Parcl (PRCL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.38 Million

Parcl (PRCL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Parcl has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. Parcl has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $23.26 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parcl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parcl alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,629.84 or 0.99911127 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108,878.38 or 0.99199974 BTC.

About Parcl

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.07743605 USD and is up 24.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $15,974,318.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parcl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parcl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parcl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parcl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.