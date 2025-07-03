LUCE (LUCE) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

LUCE (LUCE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One LUCE token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LUCE has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. LUCE has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109,629.84 or 0.99911127 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,878.38 or 0.99199974 BTC.

About LUCE

LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. The official website for LUCE is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.

LUCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00515112 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $4,276,055.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CBdCxKo9QavR9hfShgpEBG3zekorAeD7W1jfq2o3pump.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

