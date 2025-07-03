Music Stocks To Follow Today – June 30th

Amazon.com, Apple, and Spotify Technology are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are libraries of pre-recorded, rights-cleared music tracks that can be licensed for use in films, videos, commercials, podcasts and other media. Instead of commissioning a custom score, creators choose from a catalog of royalty-free or rights-managed pieces and pay a one-time fee or subscription for the needed usage license. This approach saves time and budget while providing professional-quality music. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.13. 32,446,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,987,508. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,031,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,260,274. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $766.70. 1,171,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $664.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.73. The stock has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $788.25.

