Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBN opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Oregon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

About Oregon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.