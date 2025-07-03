Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBN opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Oregon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.
About Oregon Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oregon Bancorp
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Rocket Lab: Latest Catalysts Bolster the Bull Case
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.