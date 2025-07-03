Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust – Active ETF (DACE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust – Active ETF (ASX:DACE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust – Active ETF Price Performance
