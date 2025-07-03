PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (PIFMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6159 per share on Thursday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a 2.1% increase from PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.60.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Down 3.0%
PIFMY stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
