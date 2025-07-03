PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (PIFMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6159 per share on Thursday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a 2.1% increase from PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.60.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Down 3.0%

PIFMY stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

