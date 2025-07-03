Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2379 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This is a 13.4% increase from Enagas’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Enagas Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. Enagas has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

