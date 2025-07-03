China Minsheng (CMAKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 2nd

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd.

China Minsheng Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMAKY opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. China Minsheng has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Get China Minsheng alerts:

China Minsheng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.