China Minsheng (CMAKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 2nd

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2025

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd.

China Minsheng Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMAKY opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. China Minsheng has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

China Minsheng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.