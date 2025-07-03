Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $67.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 22.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Franklin Covey updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 0.2%

Franklin Covey stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

