Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 16.1%

BATS:EFG opened at $111.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.