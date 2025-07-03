Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $2,197,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,140.98. The trade was a 57.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $4,327,607.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568.32. This represents a 98.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,407,948 shares of company stock valued at $180,262,603. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $132.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 574.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

