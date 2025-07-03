AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Position Boosted by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 766,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,965 shares during the quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YOLO opened at $1.94 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

