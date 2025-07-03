Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) EVP Sells $506,726.65 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $506,726.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,841.05. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael William Metcalf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of Powell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael William Metcalf sold 200 shares of Powell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $218.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.01 and a 52-week high of $364.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.72.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,692,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,554,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter worth $27,984,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,768,000 after buying an additional 151,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 342.4% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

