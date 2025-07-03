Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) Posts Earnings Results

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Aeries Technology had a net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,170.47%. Aeries Technology updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AERT opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Aeries Technology has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.30.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

