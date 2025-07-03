First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

View Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.58. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.