The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Issues Earnings Results

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.84 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Global Smaller Companies Trust had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 845.39%.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GSCT opened at GBX 162.60 ($2.22) on Thursday. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 131.94 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 172.80 ($2.36). The company has a market cap of £781.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.83.

Get The Global Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at The Global Smaller Companies Trust

In other news, insider Graham Oldroyd acquired 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899.88 ($27,174.49). Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

The Global Smaller Companies Trust seeks to provide investors with exposure to the long-term growth potential within the thousands of smaller sized companies listed on global stock-markets. We focus investment efforts on high quality, well managed, financially robust and profitable companies. In addition to a good track record, we want our holdings to be moving with the times and making the necessary investment in their businesses to take account of the changing world in which we live.

Our team-based investment approach allows broad coverage and in-depth analysis of the companies in which we invest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.