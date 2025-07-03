Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mercia Asset Management had a net margin of 1,438.02% and a return on equity of 223.48%.

Mercia Asset Management Trading Up 3.0%

LON:MERC opened at GBX 33.98 ($0.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £149.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.73. Mercia Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.51).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Mercia Asset Management from GBX 64 ($0.87) to GBX 67 ($0.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia is a proactive, specialist asset manager focused on supporting regional SMEs to achieve their growth aspirations. Mercia provides capital across its four asset classes of balance sheet, venture, private equity and debt capital; the Group’s ‘Complete Capital Solution’. The Group initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds under management then, over time, Mercia can provide further funding to the most promising companies by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its own balance sheet.

