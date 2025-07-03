Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $89.50 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

