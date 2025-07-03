What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for PHINIA Q2 Earnings?

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) – Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PHINIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 1st. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for PHINIA’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PHINIA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHIN. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHIN opened at $47.83 on Thursday. PHINIA has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHINIA

In related news, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 436,486 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,588.78. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh purchased 1,400 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,983.32. The trade was a 22.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,423 shares of company stock worth $458,069 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in PHINIA by 49.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PHINIA by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 121,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in PHINIA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PHINIA in the 1st quarter worth about $4,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

