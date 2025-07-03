Wedbush Upgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to “Strong-Buy”

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTWO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.10.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $239.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.31.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

