Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for NOG Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:NOG opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 791.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

