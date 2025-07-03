UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wedbush

UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UbiSoft Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UbiSoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
