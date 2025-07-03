Unifirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.600-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Unifirst Price Performance

UNF opened at $171.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.90. Unifirst has a fifty-two week low of $156.34 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Unifirst alerts:

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unifirst will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Unifirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

Unifirst declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unifirst in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Unifirst and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unifirst

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unifirst by 729.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unifirst by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Unifirst by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Unifirst by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unifirst by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unifirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.