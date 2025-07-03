Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Forecast for TSE:PD Q2 Earnings

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Tuesday, July 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$89.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.83.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$69.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$51.38 and a 12 month high of C$109.20. The stock has a market cap of C$983.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.02.

Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.

