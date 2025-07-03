TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,285,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.