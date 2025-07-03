ADVA Optical (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) versus Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Critical Contrast

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) and ADVA Optical (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Frontier Communications Parent and ADVA Optical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 10 1 0 2.00 ADVA Optical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus price target of $36.07, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than ADVA Optical.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADVA Optical has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and ADVA Optical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.94 billion 1.54 -$322.00 million ($1.55) -23.55 ADVA Optical $922.72 million N/A -$450.87 million N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than ADVA Optical.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and ADVA Optical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent -6.47% -7.73% -1.87% ADVA Optical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats ADVA Optical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services. It serves large enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About ADVA Optical

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators. The company also provides network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services; network infrastructure assurance products; timing and synchronization products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical, sync, fiber, and packet director, and ensemble controllers. In addition, it offers professional services to build, care, and enable the networks. Adtran Networks SE sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ADVA Optical Networking SE and changed its name to Adtran Networks SE in June 2023. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Adtran Networks SE operates as a subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

