Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 24250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $555.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85.

Get Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,421.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.