Singlepoint (SING) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Singlepoint and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singlepoint N/A N/A N/A Singlepoint Competitors -189.05% -55.69% -6.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singlepoint and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Singlepoint $26.32 million -$18.19 million 0.00 Singlepoint Competitors $2.12 billion $335.56 million -0.64

Singlepoint’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Singlepoint. Singlepoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Singlepoint has a beta of -1.09, suggesting that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singlepoint’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Singlepoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Singlepoint beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Singlepoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, the company provides digital and direct marketing services focused on customer lead generation in the solar energy industry. Further, it offers solar, battery backup, and electric vehicle chargers to homeowners and commercial business. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

