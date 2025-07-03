Comparing Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) & Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF)

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) and Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Box Ships has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Industries has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Trinity Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Trinity Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Industries $3.08 billion 0.77 $138.40 million $1.62 17.87

This table compares Box Ships and Trinity Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trinity Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Box Ships and Trinity Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00 Trinity Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Trinity Industries has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Box Ships’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Box Ships is more favorable than Trinity Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and Trinity Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A Trinity Industries 4.79% 11.47% 1.69%

Summary

Trinity Industries beats Box Ships on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 109,295 railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

