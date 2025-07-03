Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Chairman Buys $37,000.00 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Doar acquired 2,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 223,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,010. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Doar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 24th, Michael Doar bought 2,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,980.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Doar purchased 4,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $62,960.00.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ HURC opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HURC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Hurco Companies accounts for 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.44% of Hurco Companies worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.