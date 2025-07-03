Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director John Feliks Burzynski Acquires 100,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 42,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$18,912.50.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,820.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 16,600 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$7,304.00.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

Shares of Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$121.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Osisko Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

