Insider Buying: Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) insider Jerry Randall bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($40,284.04).

Venture Life Group Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Venture Life Group stock opened at GBX 61.66 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.57 million, a P/E ratio of 104.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.31. Venture Life Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 63 ($0.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 3.96 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venture Life Group had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venture Life Group plc will post 6.1391542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

