New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and traded as low as $73.24. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares last traded at $73.24, with a volume of 728 shares changing hands.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

