New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and traded as low as $73.24. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares last traded at $73.24, with a volume of 728 shares changing hands.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Up 0.3%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd.
About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
