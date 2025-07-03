Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 671,831 shares.
Cannabis Sativa Trading Down 0.2%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.
