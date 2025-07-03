B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.70 ($4.23) and traded as low as GBX 273.20 ($3.73). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 278.28 ($3.80), with a volume of 13,484,489 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 456 ($6.23) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.69) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 538.76 ($7.36).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 308.21.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

In related news, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912 ($27,191.04). Also, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £117,900 ($160,999.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 160,500 shares of company stock valued at $42,621,400. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.