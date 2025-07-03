Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5,604 shares changing hands.
Patriot Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
