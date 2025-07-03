Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) PT Set at $75.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 710.22. Life360 has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $31,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 106,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,633,283.26. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brit Morin sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $28,327.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,600.62. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,594. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIF. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Life360 by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,717,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 2,816.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 118,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

