Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $61.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

Comerica Trading Up 2.4%

CMA opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. Comerica has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

