Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

