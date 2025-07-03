Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 197,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 84,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 630,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

