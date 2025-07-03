WCM Investment Management LLC Has $9.88 Million Holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Glaukos by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 133.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 30.1% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 27.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos stock opened at $103.68 on Thursday. Glaukos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

