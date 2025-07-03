WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 521,026 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 521,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

