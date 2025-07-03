WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.