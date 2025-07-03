WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after purchasing an additional 327,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $176,806,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.