WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,411 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CarMax by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in CarMax by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 12.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

