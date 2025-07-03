WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,339,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of AAON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AAON by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in AAON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in AAON by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,602.06. This trade represents a 23.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.95.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

