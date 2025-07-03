Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stake Reduced by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

