10,981 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,465,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $955,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 179.6% in the first quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

