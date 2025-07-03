Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

