RoundAngle Advisors LLC Buys 351 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.6% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,478 shares of company stock valued at $33,717,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.

Visa Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $353.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $653.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

